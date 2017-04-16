A Uniondale man was killed early Sunday morning when he crashed his car into a tree on the Grand Central Parkway in Queens, police said.
Jose Santos, 22, was driving a 1996 Honda Civic “at a high rate of speed and failed to properly navigate the roadway” and struck a tree, the NYPD said in a statement.
The crash occurred on the eastbound Grand Central Parkway near 188th Street shortly before 4:30 a.m., police said. Santos was unconscious and unresponsive when authorities arrived.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said. The investigation is ongoing.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.