A Uniondale man was killed early Sunday morning when he crashed his car into a tree on the Grand Central Parkway in Queens, police said.

Jose Santos, 22, was driving a 1996 Honda Civic “at a high rate of speed and failed to properly navigate the roadway” and struck a tree, the NYPD said in a statement.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The crash occurred on the eastbound Grand Central Parkway near 188th Street shortly before 4:30 a.m., police said. Santos was unconscious and unresponsive when authorities arrived.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said. The investigation is ongoing.