The NYPD is searching for two men who they say may have information about a daytime shooting at Battery Park Monday that left two people injured.

A 34-year-old woman taking a cigarette break from her office job was shot in the left knee, and a 40-year-old man was shot in the torso, police said.

The woman was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian/Lower Manhattan Hospital where she was undergoing surgery Tuesday, police said.

The man was found by police shortly after the 2:35 p.m. shooting in a car being driven over the Brooklyn Bridge. He was questioned after he was taken to University Hospital of Brooklyn, where he was treated and released.

Police on Tuesday released surveillance camera photos of two men they want to talk to — one wearing blue, the other red. The shooting is believed to have happened over an argument about a street ticket sale, police said.

“Both of these guys were reselling tickets,” Stephen Davis, NYPD Commissioner of Public Information said in an interview. “About an hour before the shooting they were in a heated argument inside the park . . . The man in the red shirt may have been involved in the original dispute that prompted the shooting.”

The man in the blue shirt “may have information about the shooting and we would like to speak with him,” Davis said.