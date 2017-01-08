NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill reassured New Yorkers on Sunday that the police have multiple resources at their disposal to detect and prevent terrorist attacks as well as cyberattacks.

In an interview on WNYM/970 AM radio, O’Neill listed the Joint Terrorism Task Force, a team of NYPD officers and FBI agents; the Critical Response Command, a squad of 500 officers who can be deployed; hundreds of police officers “with access to long guns”; and the specially trained Strategic Response Group.

“As far as cybercrime, we do have a dedicated unit within the police department in the detective bureau,” he added. “ ... We’re keeping up on the latest technology.”

The NYPD’s grand larceny division additionally handles cases of fraud or identity theft, O’Neill said.

Asked by host John Catsimatidis about the police department’s role in security at Trump Tower in Manhattan, where President-elect Donald Trump has been conducting his transition, O’Neill said the NYPD’s contribution has “evolved.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“We’ve managed to reduce our footprint a little bit there, working with the Secret Service,” he said.

The city has also reopened West 56th Street to traffic near the skyscraper.

Police officials had said hundreds of officers were working each day to protect Trump Tower and the president-elect. They have called for a $35 million reimbursement from the federal government for the resources, overtime and other costs. A proposed GOP congressional spending plan includes just $7 million toward the request.