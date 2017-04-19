NYPD detectives plan to canvas an area on the Upper West Side of Manhattan on Wednesday night after a video surfaced showing the late Justice Sheila Abdus-Salaam walking alone the evening she disappeared and was later found dead in the Hudson River, a law enforcement official said.

The official, who did not want to be identified, said the video was discovered by detectives as they try to piece together the last hours of Abdus-Salaam’s life on April 12, the day she was found dead in the river.

Discovery of the recording was deemed helpful for the investigation because it shows the 65-year-old jurist, who in 2013 became the first African-American woman to serve on the state Court of Appeals, not in the company of anyone, said the official.

The images showed Abdus-Salaam walking west in the 130th Street area, toward the river.

While some law enforcement officials said police are leaning toward suicide as a possible cause of Abdus-Salaam’s death, they have not made any determination about what happened to her. Results of an autopsy have so far been inconclusive, the city medical examiner said.

In response to news reports that Abdus-Salaam’s death was said by police to be “suspicious,” the NYPD put out a statement Wednesday morning saying that “when a body is found floating in a river it is deemed suspicious in nature.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

If an autopsy result is inconclusive then “detectives conduct further investigation in an effort to establish any such information or evidence which may assist in determining the possible circumstances under which the victim’s death occurred,” the NYPD statement said.

“Until such a determination is made, the death may be classified as suspicious, in that the circumstances have not been clearly established.”