A Long Island Rail Road commuter from Merrick was assaulted on the street in Manhattan Monday morning by a Utah man, officials said.
Arrested in the incident was Dane Westmoreland of Salt Lake City, who police said came up behind the unidentified victim in Times Square and struck him in the face.
Westmoreland, whose age was not given, was charged with assault in the incident, which took place shortly after 7 a.m. in front of 1501 Broadway, an NYPD spokeswoman said.
Police didn’t have information on the victim’s condition.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.