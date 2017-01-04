A Long Island Rail Road train hit a bumper block at the end of the track and derailed Wednesday morning at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn, causing at least 103 injuries, none of them life-threatening, officials said.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo characterized the injuries as minor and said he believed the most significant injury was a possible broken leg.

The FDNY said some of the injured were taken to Brooklyn Hospital Center, New York Methodist Hospital and Kings County Hospital Center, but the number who required hospitalization was not immediately known.

“The train came in and hit the so-called bumping block and went by it for a few feet,” Cuomo said at the scene. He said the train hit the block “at a fairly low rate of speed.”

The investigation will focus on “why the operator didn’t stop the train before it hit the bumping block,” the governor said.

MTA Chairman Thomas Prendergast, standing next to the governor, said the train crew would be interviewed and the brakes and other operating components of the train would be inspected.

Prendergast said he did not know the exact speed limit for trains entering the station, but said it was “probably less than 15 or 10 miles an hour.”

Both the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Railway Administration said they were sending investigators to the scene.

Images on social media showed several emergency responders at the scene treating people for injuries, including some on stretchers.

“We started feeling the train jump the rail,” passenger Daniela Roth of Valley Stream said. “Then we heard the metal screeching and it felt like it was forever. And then we saw the smoke.”

“We were catapulted. Anyone who was standing fell,” she said.

Passenger Rob Schroeder of Woodmere said he was in the fifth car of the train and there was “not too much damage there.”

“I was sitting, so I was fine. I saw a couple of people who were standing that got tossed forward. One woman fell, but was OK,” he said.

Commuter Tracy Brown told WNBC4 that the train was running “smoothly” until it approached the final stop and people stood from their seats to get off.

“All of a sudden it was a big boom. Boom! It just threw us out of our seats. People were thrown everywhere. We didn’t know what was going on,” she said.

The city Fire Department said the derailment on Track 6 was reported at 8:20 a.m. The train originated at Far Rockaway and had 600 to 700 passengers aboard, officials said.

The railroad posted a message on Twitter: “Anticipate possible delays into and out of Atlantic Terminal this morning due to an incident at the terminal.”

Atlantic Terminal features a “head house” configuration, where train tracks terminate facing a station building. It’s a similar design to NJ Transit’s Hoboken Station where a train that failed to stop at the station crashed through concrete bumper blocks at the end of the line, killing one person and injuring more than 100. That accident occurred in late September.

“This is minor compared to what happened in Hoboken,” Cuomo said.

In 1996, an LIRR train crashed through the bumper block at the Flatbush Avenue terminal, sending one train car onto the station platform and injuring two people.

Twitter users posted on the social media site about the derailment Wednesday morning.

“My LIRR train crashed at #AtlanticTerminal in #Brooklyn. Crazy. Seems only a few people are lightly injured,” Twitter user Aaron Neufeld posted along with photos of the derailment, including one that shows a severely bent station door with the glass of the window cracked.

Twitter user Ry Karl posted a short video showing a damaged station door and passengers crowded around the platform.

“Well this is one way to start the morning. My train crashed through Atlantic Terminal. Hope everyone else is OK,” the social media user posted.

With Rachel Uda, Ivan Pereira and Mark Morales