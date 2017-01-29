Officials said more protests are expected Sunday at Kennedy Airport in response to President Donald Trump’s executive order banning entry of non-U.S. citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Police arrested one person for disorderly conduct Saturday night after more than 2,000 people demonstrated outside Terminal 4, officials said, and people stopped by customs officers after landing remained in custody Sunday.

Other than the usual crowd of taxicabs, buses, and passengers coming and to and from Kennedy terminals, the airport was quiet, with no protests Sunday morning at an area set aside for demonstrators across from Terminal 4.

Vocal demonstrations were held at airports across the country. More than 120 people clutching signs denouncing the Trump immigration orders gathered at Newark Liberty International. Dozens of demonstrators protested inside Washington Dulles International Airport chanting “Love, Not Hate, Makes America Great” and “Say It Loud, Say it Clear, Muslims Are Welcome Here.”

Dozens more converged on Denver International Airport to show their support for refugees.

While the demonstrations took place, a Brooklyn federal judge partially blocked Trump’s order for the 90-day ban. Protesters outside the Brooklyn federal courthouse and at Kennedy erupted into cheers as word spread of U.S. District Court Judge Ann M. Donnelly's ruling.

The president’s action on Friday had prompted several organizations to join in filing suit early Saturday against him and federal agencies, seeking the release of two Iraqis detained at Kennedy Friday night because of the ban, and an injunction barring the detention of any migrant solely on the basis of Trump’s order and the release of those already detained.

Trump, in signing the executive order Friday afternoon, said he was helping to protect Americans from terrorists. On Saturday, he said the crackdown on those from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen and refugees “is not a Muslim ban.” Trump, in the Oval Office also said the ban “is working out very nicely.”

The Homeland Security Department early Sunday said Donnelly’s ruling temporarily barring the U.S. from deporting people from nations subject to President Donald Trump’s travel ban will not affect the overall implementation of the White House executive action.

The agency said the court order affected a relatively small number of travelers who were inconvenienced by security procedures upon their return. The department’s statement said: “President Trump’s Executive Orders remain in place — prohibited travel will remain prohibited, and the U.S. government retains its right to revoke visas at any time if required for national security or public safety,” according to the DHS statement.

Stephen Miller, a senior adviser to the White House, said that nothing in the judge’s order “in anyway impedes or prevents the implementation of the president’s executive order which remains in full, complete and total effect.”

Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D-Brooklyn), who with Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-Manhattan), helped secure the release early Saturday afternoon of one of the two Iraqis, Hameed Khalid Darweesh, said of Trump’s action, “What you have done is shameful.”

Velazquez, speaking before television cameras and reporters outside Terminal 4 at Kennedy Saturday, said, “I am begging you revisit this. It is ill-advised and tearing families apart . . . It will undermine the cooperation we need from Muslim countries to fight terrorism.”

The Trump administration’s ban struck at the heart of a Selden woman.

Barbara Gundrum’s husband, Abdulelah Othman, a Yemeni citizen who had been living legally in the United States for more than a year, was visiting his ailing mother in Saudi Arabia.

When she heard news reports Saturday morning about the visa and refugee ban, she tried to reach Othman.

“I sat for a minute feeling numb,” Gundrum said. “We’re not a perfect couple but we love each other. My life is now on hold.”

Gundrum, 56, and Othman, 42, married five years ago after meeting at King Faisal Hospital in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where Gundrum was working as a nurse.

Othman was supposed to call Gundrum on Saturday with his travel arrangements, but instead called to say he was barred from returning home because Yemen is among the seven countries whose citizens are blocked from entering the United States.

“I thought this can’t be happening here, not in this country,” Gundrum said tearfully. “This is his home, this is his house and his dogs and his wife.”

Gundrum was unavailable for comment Sunday morning.

Others expressed a sense of betrayal over President Donald Trump’s decision to deny U.S. entry to some Muslims and refugees.

The Westbury-based Islamic Center of Long Island said it understood the “fear and confusion” about terrorism.

“We also cherish the ideals that made our country great. Tolerance, freedom of expression, association and religion,” the center said in a statement.