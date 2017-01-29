HIGHLIGHTS Mayor Bill de Blasio calls executive order ‘un-American’

1 arrested Saturday night at JFK Airport demonstration

Officials said more protests are expected Sunday at Kennedy Airport in response to President Donald Trump’s executive order banning entry of non-U.S. citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Police arrested one person for disorderly conduct Saturday night after about 5,000 people demonstrated outside Terminal 4, officials said, and people who were stopped by customs officers after landing at JFK remained in detention status.

Among those affected by the order are a Stony Brook University doctoral student detained Sunday at Kennedy and a Selden man from Yemeni stranded in Saudi Arabia.

The president stood by his order with a Sunday morning tweet, writing, “Our country needs strong borders and extreme vetting, NOW. Look what is happening all over Europe and, indeed, the world — a horrible mess!”

In an interview on CNN Sunday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said no one from the Trump administration has reached out to him or other city officials to explain how to implement the order, which he called unconstitutional.

“There was no guidance,” de Blasio said. “President Trump’s executive order is simply un-American. . . . detention without due process violates constitutional norms.”

While the demonstrations took place Saturday night, a Brooklyn federal judge partially blocked Trump’s order for the 90-day ban. Protesters outside the Brooklyn federal courthouse and at Kennedy Airport erupted into cheers as word spread of U.S. District Court Judge Ann M. Donnelly’s ruling.

De Blasio said he did not know how many people remained in detention at JFK after Donnelly’s ruling.

“Judge Donnelly’s ruling was quite clear,” the mayor said. “We are still not clear the Trump administration has honored the decision.”

In a statement released Sunday, Port Authority officials said police with the agency “played no role in detaining individuals at the airport and treated rally participants respectfully. Despite thousands in attendance at an event in which participants at times entered active roadways, there were no reported injuries . . . the agency will review yesterday’s response to inform future events.”

The Department of Homeland Security said early Sunday that Donnelly’s ruling temporarily barring the U.S. from deporting people from nations subject to Trump’s travel ban will not affect the overall implementation of the White House executive action.

The agency said the court order affected a relatively small number of travelers who were inconvenienced by security procedures upon their return. The department’s statement said: “President Trump’s Executive Orders remain in place — prohibited travel will remain prohibited, and the U.S. government retains its right to revoke visas at any time if required for national security or public safety,” according to the DHS statement.

White House senior adviser Stephen Miller said that nothing in the judge’s order “in anyway impedes or prevents the implementation of the president’s executive order, which remains in full, complete and total effect.”

Other than the usual crowd of taxicabs, buses and passengers coming to and from Kennedy terminals, the airport was quiet, with no protests Sunday morning at an area set aside for demonstrators across from Terminal 4.

At about 10 a.m. lawyers and advocates were meeting with relatives of detainees inside a terminal restaurant to plot their next moves.

Nearby, a small crowd waited, sitting in chairs or standing, carrying flowers and signs that read: “I love all people” and “We love Muslims.”

Robert Reffkin, 37, of Manhattan, said that he and his wife, Benis, were at the airport to “show our support to make sure all people feel welcome.”

Reffkin said his mother was an immigrant to the U.S. from Israel and that his wife’s mother emigrated from the Dominican Republic.

“We wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for a pro-immigrant policy. Targeting people for their religion is un-American and goes against everything we stand for,” Reffkin said.

The president’s action on Friday prompted several organizations to join in filing suit early Saturday against him and federal agencies, seeking the release of two Iraqis detained at Kennedy Airport on Friday night because of the ban, and an injunction barring the detention of any migrant solely on the basis of Trump’s order and the release of those already detained.

Trump, in signing the executive order Friday afternoon, said he was helping to protect Americans from terrorists. On Saturday, he said the crackdown on those from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen and refugees “is not a Muslim ban.” Trump, speaking in the Oval Office, also said the ban “is working out very nicely.”

Others expressed a sense of betrayal over Trump’s decision to deny U.S. entry to some Muslims and refugees.

The Westbury-based Islamic Center of Long Island said it understood the “fear and confusion” about terrorism.

“We also cherish the ideals that made our country great. Tolerance, freedom of expression, association and religion,” the center said in a statement.