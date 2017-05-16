A “debris field” has been located in the Bermuda Triangle by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew searching for a small plane with four passengers, including a Manhattan CEO with ties to Southold and her two young sons, officials said on Tuesday.

The debris was found in the Atlantic Ocean about 15 miles east of Eleuthera, Bahamas; the search for survivors continues more than 24 hours after the plane bound for Florida from Puerto Rico went missing, the U.S. Coast Guard said on Twitter.

Jennifer Blumin, her 4- and 10-year old sons, and Nathan Ulrich of New Hampshire — reportedly listed as the pilot — were aboard the twin-engine Mitsubishi when communications were lost while it was about 37 miles east of Eleuthera, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard has been searching for the plane since Miami air traffic control reported it had lost radio and radar contact at 2:10 p.m.

Blumin is the founder and chief executive of Skylight Group, a Manhattan firm that finds venues for top fashion shows.

“We can confirm that the plane carrying Jennifer Blumin and members of her family has gone missing after taking off from Puerto Rico yesterday,” a company official said in an email statement. “Her family is working with investigators and we politely ask that you respect their privacy at this time.”

The 10-seat plane is registered to Ithaca Consulting, which is listed as having the same Southold address where records also show Blumin and James Ramsey own a home.

Ramsey is a Manhattan architect and principal of the design studio Raad. He was not immediately available for comment through his firm. The couple were profiled in a 2015 New York Times article after they bought a TriBeCa loft.

The Coast Guard corrected its initial information on Ulrich to say he was from Lee, New Hampshire, not New York City.

Ulrich owns Xootr LLC, which makes scooters, and is the technical director of Radon Sport LLC, which works on race cars, according to his LinkedIn page.

The missing plane was traveling at a speed of about 300 knots and was 24,000 feet above the ground when it lost contact with air traffic control, the Coast Guard said. The trip began in Borinquen, Puerto Rico, at about 11 a.m., the Coast Guard said, and the travelers were headed for Titusville, Florida.

The Coast Guard deployed a C-130 Hercules airplane crew to search for the overdue plane on Monday.

On Tuesday, it said it sent out another C-130 Hercules airplane and a Jayhawk helicopter crew to continue the search.

Also, the Coast Guard Cutter Bernard C. Webber was assisting, along with the Customs and Border Patrol and the Royal Bahamas Defense Force, the Coast Guard said.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story gave the incorrect home state for Nathan Ulrich based on information provided by the Coast Guard.