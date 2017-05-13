Long Island officials on Saturday called on Amtrak to cease its control of Penn Station in order to reduce LIRR delays and halt crippling repairs this summer.

The “Rally for a Sane Commute,” held under the railroad tracks in Rockville Centre, drew about 50 people on a rain-swept morning.

“We stand here today united because Long Island commuters should not have to take it anymore,” Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) told the crowd, citing last week’s delays. “We’re tired of being treated like second-class citizens, having our work lives and personal lives turned upside down.”

Kaminsky said the Long Island Rail Road faces a 25 percent reduction in service this summer while Amtrak makes repairs to four tracks.

He said Amtrak should stop managing Penn Station, where it hosts only 8 percent of commuters compared to 53 percent of commuters on the LIRR.

“They’re trying to cram 20 years of repairs into two months,” Kaminsky said. “Their plan to get ready for a terrible summer stinks. The current managers have fallen down on the job. The safety and infrastructure is a nightmare and Long Islanders are paying exorbitant fees and taxes to live here and being treated like garbage.”

Some commuters told horror stories of being delayed on trains for hours.

“It’s been a horrendous commute, especially coming home,” said Norma Mondonedo of Freeport.

She said she stops drinking water at work at 3 p.m., “because I don’t know if I’ll be struck on a train and can’t use the bathroom.”