Now there's something you don't see often: a bridge on a barge.
Workers were moving the main span of New York City's old Kosciuszko Bridge down Newtown Creek to the East River on Wednesday.
The slow process started Tuesday. Crews used cables to lower the 300-foot span onto two barges. The steel will be recycled as scrap metal.
The original structure was opened in 1939 by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt.
The new bridge, which spans Brooklyn and Queens, opened to traffic in April. A second span will be completed in 2020.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.