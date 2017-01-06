Det. Steven McDonald, the NYPD officer who was paralyzed in 1986 after being shot in Central Park, was in stable condition after suffering an apparent heart attack Friday, police officials said.

NYPD officials didn’t have details on exactly when McDonald, 59, was stricken and wouldn’t disclose the Long Island hospital where he was taken.

McDonald was on patrol in Central Park on July 12, 1986 when he came across 15-year-old Shavod Jones, who then fired at the officer. McDonald was paralyzed from the neck down as a result of his injuries and began an arduous recovery in which he breathed with the assistance of a respirator and was able to talk.

He has remained an active member of the NYPD.

Jones was sent to prison but was publicly forgiven by McDonald. After being paroled, Jones died in a motorcycle accident in 1995.

McDonald’s wife, Patricia Ann, who is mayor of Malverne, gave birth to the couple’s son, Conor, in January 1987. Conor McDonald became a police officer in 2010 and was promoted to sergeant last year.

The family could not be reached Friday.