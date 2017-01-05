Parts of upstate New York near lakes Erie and Ontario have already received nearly 2 feet of snow while forecasters say some areas could get up to 4 feet by the weekend.
The National Weather Service says areas south of Buffalo have received to up to 22 inches by Thursday morning and parts of the Tug Hill region north of Syracuse have received nearly 20 inches.
Weather service meteorologists say lake-effect storms blowing off the eastern end of Lake Ontario could dump up to 48 inches of snow across the sparsely populated region by the time storms lessen later Friday.PhotosPhotos: Snow around the nation this winterWeatherLatest forecastDataMonthly snowfall totals 1947-2015
Areas south of Buffalo are expected to get another foot or more of snow by then, with winds off both lakes gusting to 30 mph in some areas.
