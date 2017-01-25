For the fourth straight year, the number of passengers who used the Port Authority’s metropolitan airports set a record, the agency said Wednesday.
More than 130 million passengers — about 6 million, or 4.7 percent, more than last year — used Port Authority’s airport system in 2016, the agency said in a news release.
Kennedy Airport had 58.8 million passengers, setting records for domestic passengers with 27.2 million and international passengers with 31.6 million; LaGuardia Airport, which is undergoing an $8-billion redevelopment, set a record with 29.8 million total passengers, the Port Authority said.
The Port Authority’s numbers also include Newark, Stewart and Atlantic City airports.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.