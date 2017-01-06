Security was increased on Friday afternoon at New York’s major airports, Port Authority officials said, after five people were killed by a gunman at the Fort Lauderdale airport.
The Port Authority in a statement said the extra measures mirror ones used during the recent holidays.
An officer at Long Island MacArthur Airport said security also had been increased there.
The list includes armored vehicles, K-9 teams to detect explosives, and strike teams equipped with tactical weapons who will conduct anti-terrorism patrols.
Further, New York State Police sent extra officers to LaGuardia and Kennedy airports, said the Port Authority, which owns and runs the biggest airports in New York and New Jersey.
Passengers should expect additional random checks of bags at those two airports, the agency added.
