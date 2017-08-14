When President Donald Trump returns Monday night to the city where he was raised and made his name, there won’t be a homecoming parade down Fifth Avenue.

Instead, critics said they hope to pack New York City streets with protesters — some organizing with greater urgency against his ramped-up rhetoric in the nuclear standoff with North Korea and his denouncement of violence in the deadly Charlottesville, Virginia, clashes without directly condemning white nationalism.

The Republican president is scheduled to travel to his deep-blue stomping grounds for his first extended stay since taking office nearly seven months ago. Anti-Trump activists say they believe he had previously steered clear because he knows New York City rejects him.

“It’s definitely hostile territory,” said Renata Pumarol of New York Communities for Change, which condemns Trump policies that adversely impact low-income housing. “He definitely must know that he’s actually despised by the majority of New Yorkers.”

That includes left-leaning elected officials who control the city.

“I don’t believe he incorporates any of our values and I know there’s a large number of people that did not vote for him, therefore I believe he’s not welcome here,” City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito told reporters, adding Sunday amid the Charlottesville conflict that Trump incited the violence by bringing out the country’s “ugly underbelly of racism.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Trump is set to be in New York from Monday to Wednesday, but noted that the schedule was subject to change.

The president was initially expected in the city late Sunday. Some protesters took to the streets Sunday night anyway, even though Trump was not in town.

Trump told reporters Friday that he would make a daylong trip Monday to Washington, D.C., for a “pretty big news conference.”

Trump told reporters he would love to spend more time at “my home in Trump Tower, but it’s very, very disruptive to do.” He noted the street closures and said his trips are “probably more disruptive than any” past presidents’.

De Blasio and others have said they expected Trump would return more often than he has.

After all, Trump was reared in Queens and oversaw his real estate and reality TV empires from his eponymous high-rise, which also housed the offices for his campaign and transition.

But the president has preferred in recent months to travel to campaign rallies in more conservative, working-class strongholds around the country where he won the vote. He spent several winter weekends at his Mar-a-Lago golf resort in Florida and warmer ones at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Trump visited Manhattan in early May for a couple of hours to speak at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum and last month toured friendlier territory in Suffolk County.

Council Member Joe Borelli, one of three Republicans in the 51-member council and a Trump champion, said, “It’s important to remember that there are New Yorkers like me who are happy and excited that the president is in town.”

Borelli’s Staten Island is the only borough Trump won.

In Manhattan, where Trump lived and worked, only about 10 percent of the 2016 vote went to him.

Veteran political consultant Hank Sheinkopf noted that Trump spent decades cultivating an image in the tabloids as a real estate mogul who helped shaped the city’s skyline.

“That very image that he created as a New Yorker and as a benevolent rich man are being destroyed” by his presidential actions, Sheinkopf said, “and it must be hard for him to come back to that.”

Bill Lipton, state director of the progressive Working Families Party, which has organized and participated in numerous counter-Trump demonstrations, remembered pre-politician Trump less favorably.

“We’ve always known who he is: a lying shill for the richest and a threat to working families,” Lipton said.

Others take an even dimmer view.

“We’re going to mobilize masses and masses and masses of people,” said Sunsara Taylor of Refuse Fascism, a group launched in December in response to Trump’s election. “In this city, there are millions of people who detest what he stands for.”

Among the planned protests is a Monday night mock funeral for the country called “Trump is Killing Us.” Demonstrators were to flock to Trump Tower wearing black in mourning.

A Monday afternoon event, also near Trump Tower, calls for participants to “stand against warmonger Trump, white supremacy and hatred!”

Presidential historian Douglas Brinkley, a Rice University professor, said Trump’s deeply unpopular standing with his hometown may have no precedent.

Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s home of Duchess County never voted for him for president and Jimmy Carter was a Democrat from very red Georgia. But, Brinkley said, “There’s not really hometown pride in Trump as there is embarrassment.”

With Matthew Chayes