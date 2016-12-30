An ex-New York City principal who was fired in part because she was chronically late to work failed to file her appeal on time.
Marcella Sills had 10 days after she was dismissed on Jan. 22 following an administrative trial to file her petition challenging the ruling.
But a state Supreme Court judge in Manhattan determined this week Sills didn't get her paperwork in until April 19 — more than two months later.
The New York Post reports Friday Sills was found to be late to work 178 times between September 2012 and January 2014.
The 16-year veteran was removed from her Queens school in 2014.
The paper reports that Sills had argued principals don't have strict start and stop times.
