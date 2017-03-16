Federal and local prosecutors Thursday morning said they did not intend to bring criminal charges against Mayor Bill de Blasio or his aides in connection with his campaign fundraising.

De Blasio, in a morning interview on WNYC, responded to the dismissal of the investigations, saying it “confirms what I’ve been saying and what all my colleagues have been saying.”

“We did everything within the law, everything in clear ethical standards,” de Blasio told radio host Brian Lehrer.

The investigations into de Blasio had cast a cloud over his re-election campaign and ability to govern.

Federal prosecutors had reportedly been focusing on whether the mayor or his inner circle traded contributions for favorable city treatment.

The state case reportedly explored whether de Blasio or his team broke the law when they funneled contributions to vulnerable seats in 2014 in a failed bid to flip control of the State Senate to Democrats from Republican hands.

While federal prosecutors announced the decision in a brief statement, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. made clear his reservations in a 10-page letter to the state Board of Elections.

Vance said his investigation concluded that de Blasio and aides acted with the “advice of counsel” that channeling donations was legal, and had no provable criminal intent.

The conclusion not to prosecute “is not an endorsement of the conduct at issue; indeed, the transactions appear contrary to the intent and spirit of the laws that impose candidate contribution limits, laws which are meant to prevent ‘corruption and the appearance of corruption’ in the campaign financing process,” Vance wrote.

The federal probe of de Blasio had reportedly included matters ranging from City Hall’s role in a controversial real estate deal to its stance on carriage horses and a trash-bag contract.

On Feb. 24 the mayor met voluntarily with federal prosecutors for more than four hours.

De Blasio, who for months has faced a swirl of questions about possible favors to donors, including disgraced Long Island restaurateur Harendra Singh, spoke to prosecutors without a grant of immunity, according to City Hall.

On Thursday, acting U.S. Attorney Joon H. Kim issued a statement saying: “After careful deliberation, given the totality of the circumstances here and absent additional evidence, we do not intend to bring federal criminal charges against the mayor or those acting on his behalf relating to the fundraising efforts in question.

“Although it is rare that we issue a public statement about the status of an investigation, we believe it appropriate in this case at this time, in order not to unduly influence the upcoming campaign and mayoral election,” the statement said.

In his letter, Vance said he was proposing steps “the state should consider to prohibit more clearly these types of transactions in the future.”

De Blasio, in the radio interview, said he had been “upfront” all along and cooperated with investigators throughout the course of the year.

“My focus now is to get back to business,” de Blasio said.

The mayor’s office later issued a statement thanking the prosecutors of both offices for “conducting what were clearly diligent and exhaustive reviews — and for making public the conclusions of these probes.

“New Yorkers deserve honest, progressive government. With this Mayor, they will always get it.”

The lead Republican challenging de Blasio, real estate executive Paul Massey, had made the corruption probe a centerpiece of why de Blasio shouldn’t be re-elected. His campaign did not immediately react to the development.

With John Riley and Matthew Chayes