Three reputed MS-13 gang members and associates from Queens are facing federal racketeering and attempted murder charges stemming from an October 2016 shooting that left a victim paralyzed, officials said.

Jose Gonzalez, 18, Kevin Paniagua, 18, and Francisco Ramos, 23, were arrested early Wednesday, according to Brooklyn acting U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Rhode.

According to court papers, Gonzalez and Paniagua are members of MS-13 while Ramos is considered by police to be an associate of the gang.

The trio is accused of confronting an individual they considered to be a member of a rival gang and assaulting him in the vicinity of 179th Street and 90th Avenue in Queens, officials said.

After the victim, who was not identified, was assaulted, Paniagua took out a gun and shot him in the head, according to the charges.

Paniagua attempted to fire at the victim a second time but the gun malfunctioned, said investigators. The victim is now a paraplegic as a result of the shooting, according to investigators.

“MS-13 feeds on violence and chaos, and forces people to live in fear,” said FBI assistant director-in-charge William F. Sweeney Jr. in a statement. “As we arrest and charge more gang members, they’re seeing they can’t operate in the shadows and escape getting caught.”