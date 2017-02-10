A Queens man who pleaded guilty Friday to supporting the Islamic State terrorist group and conspiring to attack law enforcement agents was working with a top ISIS hacker and online recruiter, Brooklyn federal prosecutors said.
Court papers previously said Munther Omar Saleh, 21, of Queens, worked with an overseas ISIS “attack facilitator,” but had not named that co-conspirator as Junaid Hussain.
Hussain, identified in news reports as a leader in ISIS' "CyberCaliphate," was targeted and killed in a drone attack in 2015.
Saleh’s guilty plea in Brooklyn federal court came one day after co-defendant Fareed Mumuni of Staten Island also pleaded guilty.
Mumuni tried to stab an FBI agent during a search of his house, and the two men were accused of planning a terror attack with a pressure-cooker bomb.
Saleh faces up to 53 years in prison. His sentencing was scheduled for May 16.
