The HBO producer who left overdosed Long Island dermatologist Dr. Kiersten Cerveny to die on the floor of a Chelsea apartment building vestibule in 2015 should get in the range of two years in prison, Manhattan federal prosecutors said in a sentencing letter filed Friday night.

The producer, Marc Henry Johnson, 53, of Manhattan, asked for no jail time in a letter earlier this week. He pleaded guilty to moving Cerveny’s body to keep police from finding a drug dealer’s apartment, where she became ill after an evening of cocaine and alcohol.

Johnson wasn’t charged with supplying the cocaine that killed Cerveny, 38, a Manhasset mother of three. He is to be sentenced Aug. 15 before U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman. Federal sentencing guidelines call for him to get 18 to 24 months, and prosecutors recommended the “high end” of that range.

Prosecutors said Johnson had gotten cocaine from dealer James Holder for years and frequently brought women to his apartment for drugs and sex. They said Johnson did call 911, but delays in calling while her body was taken downstairs were a “lost opportunity” to possibly save her.

“Johnson let his selfish interest in avoiding legal scrutiny and embarrassment override the urgent need to save Individual-1’s life,” said the government, which did not name Cerveny.

Johnson’s lawyer said he made mistakes, but deserved credit for trying to help. He waited for EMS to arrive, but left without identifying Cerveny or telling paramedics what had happened to her.