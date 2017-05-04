Thousands of protesters were expected for President Donald Trump’s homecoming Thursday as dozens of civil rights, immigration and women’s advocacy groups sought to mobilize opponents.

Hours before Trump was scheduled to take off from Washington, D.C., for New York, about 300 protesters gathered at DeWitt Clinton Park in Manhattan, about a half mile from the Intrepid aircraft carrier, where the president will dine with Australian Prime Minister Turnbull Thursday night.

The protesters banged pots and held anti-Trump signs, and at one point they chanted, “Not my president.”

Drew Pham, 29, a student from Brooklyn and an Afghanistan War veteran, said he was offended by Trump’s promise to build a wall on the southern border and to institute a temporary ban on travelers from six majority Muslim countries.

“This is not the country I volunteered to fight for,” Pham said.

Bronx resident Antoinette Smith, 52, a community activist, said Trump “has to stop thinking he runs this country when it’s a concerted effort by everyone. We don’t feel like we’re being heard.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Organizers of the protest at DeWitt Clinton Park included Resist Here, the Working Families Party, Women’s March Alliance, Action Group Network, Common Defense and VetsVsHate.

From 6 To 8 p.m. New York State Immigrant Action Fund and The New York Immigration Coalition were planning a rally outside Trump Tower.

RefuseFascism.org was organizing a rally outside the Intrepid Thursday evening.

About 1,000 New York City police officers were expected to be deployed for Trump’s visit.