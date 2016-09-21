This story was reported by John Riley, Vincent Barone, Tom Brune, Anthony Destefano, Bart Jones, Robert E. Kessler, Chau Lam, and Andrew Smith. It was written by Jones.

HIGHLIGHTS Ahmad Khan Rahami’s journal entries part of federal complaint

Among the counts: using a weapon of mass destruction

The chief public defender in Manhattan has asked a magistrate to order the government to promptly bring accused Chelsea bomber Ahmad Rahami to court on a four-count terrorism complaint filed late Tuesday.

Rahami has been hospitalized in New Jersey after being shot during his arrest Monday in New Jersey and is being held there on local charges.

“Mr. Rahami has already been held on extremely serious state charges in New Jersey for over 36 hours without the benefit of counsel,” chief federal defender David Patton said in his letter to Magistrate Gabriel Gorenstein.

“He has been held and questioned by federal law enforcement agents since his arrest,” Patton added. “The Sixth Amendment requires that he be given access to counsel on the federal charges, and that he be presented without delay.”

Patton said his office would go to New Jersey on Wednesday to conduct a court appearance there, or participate by videoconference if Rahami can’t be moved.

A spokesman for Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara could not immediately be reached for comment.

In the past, prosecutors have sometimes delayed court appearances for accused terrorists by getting them to sign daily waivers of their right to speedy presentment.

According to a journal recovered after his arrest and contained in a federal complaint Tuesday, Rahami wrote of “Brother Osama bin Laden,” declared “Death To Your OPPRESSION,” and worried he’d be caught before he could carry out a suicide attack.

Investigators took Rahami into custody Monday after he was shot multiple times earlier in the day during a running gunfight with police officers in Linden, New Jersey.

Federal prosecutors charged Rahami on Tuesday with use of weapons of mass destruction, bombing a place of public use, destruction of property by means of explosives, and use of a destructive device during and in furtherance of a crime of violence, according to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan.

Rahami faces four counts in connection with the Saturday bombing on West 23rd Street in the Chelsea section of Manhattan and the placement of a second explosive device a few blocks north on West 27th Street, according to the complaint.

A separate federal complaint, filed Tuesday in New Jersey, charged Rahami with six counts — including two more for use of a weapon of mass destruction — related to the Saturday morning bombing in Seaside Park, New Jersey, and the discovery of an explosive-laden package Sunday night near the Elizabeth, New Jersey, train station.

If convicted, Rahami could spend the rest of his life in prison. Union County, New Jersey, prosecutors charged him Monday with attempted murder of a police officer and unlawful possession of a weapon. His bail was set at $5.2 million.

The court filings provided a trove of new details about Rahami’s background and possible motivations for the Chelsea bombing — so far elusive to investigators. The New York complaint revealed that a family member took a cellphone video of Rahami igniting an incendiary object at his Elizabeth home just two days before the Saturday bombings.

The blast concussion from the Chelsea blast blew the windows out of buildings nearly 500 feet away and at least three stories high inside the 600-foot crime scene, according to the complaint.

And it was not enough to pack gunpowder and other material into an explosive device. The bomb that detonated on 23rd Street was packed with ball bearings and steel nuts for a maximum lethal outcome, according to the complaint.

The court filings also again underscored the similarities between Rahami’s alleged actions and those of the Boston Marathon bombers in 2013. Like the Boston plotters, Rahami crafted crudely made pressure-cooker bombs.

The Chelsea explosions wounded 29, ratcheted up fears among already on-edge New Yorkers and added another security concern for the NYPD, days before the annual meeting of the United Nations General Assembly in Manhattan. An explosion in Seaside Park, New Jersey, on Saturday, also the work of Rahami, authorities said, forced the cancellation of a running race, but there were no injuries.

Also Tuesday, the FBI revealed that Rahami’s father told agents two years ago that he suspected his son was a terrorist, but an investigation determined the 28-year-old had no ties to terrorism.

Authorities said Rahami, who remains hospitalized, has not cooperated with investigators. And despite the references to jihad and global terrorism written in his journal, investigators said they have yet to find anything linking Rahami to terrorist groups abroad or any domestic cells.

Another similarity to the events surrounding the Boston bombing emerged Tuesday. Like the Tsarnaev brothers, who carried out the marathon bombings, federal officials had previously known of Rahami.

An FBI spokeswoman said in a statement that the agency “initiated an assessment” of Rahami in August 2014 “based upon comments made by his father after a domestic dispute that were subsequently reported to authorities.”

But the FBI’s probe, based on “internal database reviews, interagency checks, and multiple interviews,” did not reveal any “ties to terrorism,” New York-based FBI spokeswoman Kelly Langmesser said.

Ahmad Khan Rahami, 28, was taken into custody after a shootout with police in Linden, N.J., Monday morning, Sept. 19, 2016. Rahami is accused in Saturday's explosion in Manhattan's Chelsea section, where investigators have been gathering evidence.

Sources said Rahami’s father, Mohammad Rahami, complained his son was a terrorist to local police, who eventually passed remarks on to a Newark-based FBI joint terrorism task force.

Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford) questioned why the FBI failed to follow up on warning signs about Rahami just like before the Boston Marathon in 2013 and before Omar Matteen killed scores in June inside an Orlando nightclub.

“I just find there is a pattern here,” King said in a telephone interview. “I was aware that Homeland Security referred him to the FBI” after Ahmad Khan Rahami made trips to Afghanistan, something that is “pretty much standard procedure.”

King, chairman of the House subcommittee on counterterrorism, said “the FBI didn’t find anything. This seems somewhat similar to Orlando and Boston.”

Rahami’s father eventually retracted the claim against his son, saying he had been upset at Ahmad for stabbing another son, sources said. The father also told authorities he made the call because his son was hanging out with the wrong crowd, including gangs.

The video captured on the cellphone shows Rahami in a backyard with a small, black, cylindrical object buried in the ground, according to the complaint.

“The fuse is lit and the object ignites,” the complaint stated. “The Video depicts the lighting of the fuse, a loud noise and flames, followed by billowing smoke and laughter. Rahami then enters the frame and is seen picking up the cylindrical container.”

The journal, the complaint stated, included laudatory references to Anwar al-Awlaki, an American-born cleric said to be a senior al-Qaida planner at the time of his death in 2011 after a U.S. drone strike. In one entry Rahami says he hoped he wouldn’t get caught before he could carry out a suicide attack.

“The F.B.I. & homeland security [unintelligible] looking for me [unintelligible] my heart I pray I beg [unintelligible] for shahadat [martyrdom] & Inshallah [God willing],” according to the entry.

In the affidavit, FBI agent Peter Licata said Rahami planted two different bombs made of pressure cookers filled with shrapnel and using cellphones as fuses on 23rd and 27th streets in Manhattan Saturday.

The affidavit also said Rahami planted a bomb that exploded in a trash container at the start of the charity race in Seaside Park, and left five other bombs that didn’t detonate at a location near the Elizabeth train station.

Licata said 12 of Rahami’s fingerprints were found on the 27th Street bomb and he was caught on surveillance video. Agents were able to trace his purchases of bomb components on the internet — including citric acid, a precursor used in explosives, a circuit board, igniters and lead balls used as shrapnel, according to the complaint.