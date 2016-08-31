Three people, including two from Long Island, were killed Wednesday when their apparently speeding car crashed into a barrier on the Long Island Expressway in Queens, splitting in half before being struck by another car in a grisly early morning collision, the NYPD said.

Killed in the crash were Giovanny Sanchez, 24, of Brentwood,and Christina Formato, 24, of Franklin Square — both passengers in a 2010 black Infiniti driven by Michael Fabre, 25, of Oakland Gardens, Queens. Fabre also died in the crash, which took place at the Maurice Avenue exit of the LIE at about 4:20 a.m.

The NYPD said it appeared that the Infiniti was traveling east at “an apparent high rate of speed” when Fabre “lost control of his vehicle.”

The Infiniti crashed into a barrier — the impact splitting the car in half — with the front part of the car falling into the lower roadway of the LIE, according to police.

There, a 2012 Acura TL driven by a 27-year-old man, struck the debris, police said. That man received minor injuries and declined medical attention.

Five people had been in the Infiniti, according to police. The three who died were pronounced dead at the scene, while the other two people in the vehicle were taken to Elmhurst General Hospital. Police said one of those injured was listed in critical condition, with the other one in stable condition.

The initial crash caused a secondary crash, when a dump truck was unable to stop before crashing into five other vehicles that had stopped at the collision site, police said.

Those involved in the secondary collision are in stable condition, police said.

Eastbound lanes between the 48th Street and Maurice Avenue exits were closed after the accident. Police said the lanes reopened by around 7 a.m.

The NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad is continuing its investigation into the crash.