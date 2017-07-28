A man was badly burned when a package blew up in a mailbox in Queens on Friday, the NYPD said.
A police spokeswoman said the man was opening the package outside a house on 222nd Street near the Brookville neighborhood when it exploded Friday afternoon.
The man was taken to Nassau University Medical Center with serious burns to his body, police said.
An FDNY spokesman said the department’s Hazmat team responded to the 4:18 p.m. explosion. “The incident is still under investigation,” he said.
