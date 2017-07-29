A 72-year-old man remained hospitalized in critical condition Saturday, a day after he opened a package that exploded and badly burned him outside a home he owns in eastern Queens, the NYPD said.

Detectives were still trying to figure out who left the package and why, according to Lt. Thomas Antonetti, a police spokesman.

“The motive is still unknown. Can’t say it was random or targeted,” he said.

The explosion burned the man over 80 percent of his body.

Antonetti said there was not yet an identified suspect, and that the victim was still in the hospital in critical but stable condition.

The victim, who was not publicly named, was brought to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, where he remained Saturday.

The package, which had detonated at about 4:15 p.m., was about the dimension and size of a Quaker Oats can. It had black explosive powder but no shrapnel.

According to NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce at a news conference Friday, the package had been sitting outside for about a week at a home on 222nd Street in the Brookville neighborhood, which is just west of Valley Stream and the Five Towns. It was unclear how the police knew how long the package was outside.

Boyce declined to say what may have been written on the package.

The home is occupied by two families; the victim owns it but does not live there.

With Nicholas Spangler