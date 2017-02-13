A 75-year-old Queens woman was apparently mauled to death, and her son attacked, early Monday by a dog she had adopted, police said.
The woman, Louise Herminda, was found just before 1 a.m. inside her Long Island City home with trauma to her upper torso, police said.
She was taken to NewYork Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
Her 39-year-old special needs son was also attacked and suffered trauma to his lower left leg. He was taken to the same hospital in stable condition.
Police said the English Mastiff was taken to Animal Care Centers of NYC. A representative from ACC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
It wasn’t immediately clear when the dog was adopted or what would happen to it.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.