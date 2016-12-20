President-elect Donald Trump has a 23 percent favorability rating among voters in his hometown of New York City, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Tuesday.

Nearly 70 percent of voters in the overwhelmingly Democratic city said they have an unfavorable view of him, the poll said.

But Trump fares better among New York state’s suburban voters at 32 percent and among upstate voters at 37 percent.

The Republican saw a 68 percent favorability rating from members of his party and a 8 percent rating from Democrats in the state.

Trump received a 31 percent favorability rating among state voters overall.

The poll also asked voters whether Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo should “become the n ational leader challenging the policies of the Trump administration.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Half of voters responded yes while 43 percent said no.

Quinnipiac found 56 percent of poll respondents said Cuomo, a Democrat, should not challenge Trump for the presidency in 2020, and 54 percent said the governor would not make a good president.

“They don’t want their governor to seek the top job — at least not this early in the game,” Quinnipiac Poll assistant director Maurice Carroll said, adding that the question should be revisited after the 2018 governor’s race if Cuomo seeks a third term.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox.

Quinnipiac University surveyed 1,130 New York state voters via landlines and cell phones between Dec. 13 and Monday. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.

Representatives for Trump and Cuomo did not respond to questions about the results.

The poll showed state voters gave Cuomo a 49 percent job approval rating, 67 percent to incoming Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-New York), 61 percent to President Barack Obama and 56 percent to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-New York). State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) received a 23 percent approval rating, although 57 percent of respondents did not know or were undecided.