Jeffrey Hurant, the owner of the gay online escort ad site Rentboy.com, was sentenced in Brooklyn federal court on Wednesday to 6 months in prison for promoting prostitution.

Hurant, 51, had asked for no jail time, saying that his website had improved conditions for gay sex workers and escort advertising was rarely prosecuted, but prosecutors wanted jail time to send a message and deter others.

U.S. District Judge Margo Brodie said she had received letters from many users of the site praising Hurant’s decency, but couldn’t ignore illegal activities that prosecutors say grossed nearly $10 million in just the last five years.

“What I have before me is two decades of committing a crime, and of Mr. Hurant knowing he’s committing a crime,” Brodie said. “That can’t go unpunished.”

Hurant, whose supporters filled the courtroom, said during his plea for leniency that he thought laws prohibiting sex work were wrong, but he had learned that he needed to try to change them instead of flout them.

Jeffrey Hurant, owner of Rentboy.com, outside Brooklyn federal court on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. Hurant was sentenced to 6 months in prison for promoting prostitution. Photo Credit: Newsday / John Riley Jeffrey Hurant, owner of Rentboy.com, outside Brooklyn federal court on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. Hurant was sentenced to 6 months in prison for promoting prostitution. Photo Credit: Newsday / John Riley

Surrounded by supporters who came to the sentencing, he repeated that message as he left court.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“I believe that consensual sex work between adults should be decriminalized and destigmatized,” he said. “But that hasn’t happened yet. My business was ultimately illegal, but it shouldn’t have been. We must fearlessly fight for the rights to allow consensual adults to choose what they do with their bodies.”

Brodie also fined Hurant $7,500, and he previously forfeited profits from the enterprise under terms of a guilty plea. Federal sentencing guidelines called for a sentence of 15 to 21 months, but Brodie said that term would have been too long.

Hurant has been working on information technology systems for a laundry company in the aftermath of the shutdown of his escort site.