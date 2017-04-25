State Assemb. Nicole Malliotakis, a Staten Island Republican, filed paperwork on Tuesday to run for New York City mayor.

Malliotakis registered as a candidate with the New York City Campaign Finance Board a day after setting up a “Nicole for New York” campaign account with the State Board of Elections.

The state lawmaker is the third Republican to enter the race against Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio, and is the only woman so far in a field of GOP contenders that includes real estate sales executive Paul Massey and Michel Faulkner, a former New York Jets player turned pastor. Bo Dietl, a former NYPD detective and television personality, also has launched a long-shot independent bid, though he has said he will seek a waiver that would allow him to run as a Republican.

Malliotakis did not immediately return a call seeking comment Tuesday, but she told The New York Times that her “intention is to run,” unless her “good friend John Catsimatidis jumps into the race.”

Catsimatidis, the billionaire businessman who ran unsuccessfully in the 2013 GOP mayoral election, has yet to declare whether he plans to run.

Malliotakis, who was elected to the state Assembly in 2010, has been a frequent critic of the de Blasio administration.

Last year, she filed a federal lawsuit looking to block the city from destroying the records related to the city’s IDNYC program. The program provides identification cards to applicants regardless of immigration status.

De Blasio has vowed to “protect” the records from being used by the Trump administration for immigration enforcement efforts. Malliotakis has argued that the records should be preserved in case they are needed for future law enforcement investigations.