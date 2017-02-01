Former “Sopranos” cast member and New York restaurateur Frank Pellegrino has died.

Pellegrino died Tuesday in Manhattan of lung cancer, according to publicist Ken Langdon. He was 72.

As an actor, he was best known for his role as FBI Chief Frank Cubitoso on HBO’s crime drama “The Sopranos.” He also appeared in “Law & Order” and “New York Undercover,” and in films including “Cop Land” and “Goodfellas.”

He was also co-owner of Rao’s, legendary as one of Manhattan’s most exclusive dining spots.

FILE - JANUARY 31: Actor/restaurateur Frank Pellegrino, known for his work on "The Sopranos" and "Goodfellas", has passed away following a battle with lung cancer. He was 72 years old. LAS VEGAS - JANUARY 11: Rao's co-owner Frank Pellegrino Sr. arrives at the grand opening party for Rao's at Caesars Palace January 11, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Caesars) Photo Credit: Getty Images North America / Ethan Miller

The Italian restaurant, which boasts only 10 tables, has served such luminaries as Hillary Clinton, President Donald Trump, Woody Allen and Leonardo DiCaprio. For many others, even boldfaced names, reservations are impossible to come by (at least, through 2017, according to the restaurant).