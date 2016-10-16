A Riverhead woman has been charged with attempted murder and other offenses in the shooting of a NYPD officer in the head with a pellet gun on Wednesday night, police said.
Tiara Ferebee, 24, of Andrea Court, is charged with attempted murder of a police officer, assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon, assault on a police officer, criminal possession of a weapon- loaded firearm and reckless endangerment.
Police said the incident happened at 5:11 p.m. when the victim - a plain clothed NYPD officer who was driving an unmarked police vehicle westbound on Jamaica Avenue and 168 Street was struck as a passenger of a brown 2015 Nissan Altima, bearing a Missouri license plate traveling eastbound on Jamaica Avenue and 168 Street shot a pellet gun, striking the detective on his forehead.See alsoMajor NYC crime
The officer was taken to Jamaica Hospital for his injury and the vehicle fled. He was not seriously hurt.
Police said that following an investigation Ferebee was arrested on Saturday after police circulated surveillance photos of Ferebee sitting in her car.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.