A seaplane had to make an emergency landing Friday evening on the East River off Manhattan, New York City fire officials said.
Authorities received a call at 5:33 p.m. of a plane down in the water near East 23rd Street, a fire department spokesman said.
Seven people were removed from the plane, the FDNY said. There was no immediate word of any injuries.
An NYPD spokeswoman said she did not have any information on the incident.
All of the passengers aboard the plane have been accounted for, the FDNY tweeted shortly before 6 p.m.
Further details were not available.
