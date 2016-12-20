Second Avenue subway art
Riders on the new Second Avenue subway line will be able to enjoy contemporary art at four stations -- at 96th, 86th, 72nd and 63rd streets.
Here's a sneak peek at some of the artwork decorating the stations' walls.
The new Second Avenue subway’s four stations -- at 96th, 86th, 72nd and 63rd streets -- is decorated with contemporary art. At the rebuilt 63rd Street station, Jean Shin used archival photographs to harken back to the Second Avenue El, the demolished elevated line that ran above Second and Third avenues until the summer of 1940, as well as the New Yorkers who were ambling around it. Her piece is called “Elevated.”
“I feel that role as artists being able to infuse beauty, history, memory, the reimagined into pubic audiences who commute every day — and having art be part of their everyday experience — is humbling,” Shin said.
Vik Muniz’s “Perfect Strangers,” at the new Second Avenue subway station at 72nd Street, focuses on the diverse group of New Yorkers who live and work near the station. Human-scale portraits line the station’s platform.
“I thought of creating these effigies of people that would be life-sized so they would mix with the flowing passengers,” Muniz said.
The new Second Avenue subway’s four stations -- at 96th, 86th, 72nd and 63rd streets -- is decorated with contemporary art. Chuck Close's installation, “Subway Portraits,” features 12 large-scale works based on his painstakingly detailed photo-based portrait paintings. His various painting techniques have been interpreted in 10 works as mosaic, and in two as ceramic tile. The artworks, nearly nine feet high, are installed on the walls at the station entrances and the mezzanine concourse.
The people portrayed are cultural figures who have frequently been his subjects, including Philip Glass, Zhang Huan, Kara Walker, Alex Katz, Cecily Brown, Cindy Sherman and Lou Reed (pictured), as well as two self-portraits.
At the new Second Avenue subway stop at 96th Street, Sarah Sze’s “Blueprint for a Landscape” features mundane city objects — sheets of paper, scaffolding, birds — tussled together on blue and white porcelain wall tile.
“What’s really exciting for me is the idea that the entire subway station could become a submersive experience,” Sze said.
