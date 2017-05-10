For the second time in two days a corpse was found in Central Park waters but so far police don’t believe any criminality is involved in either case, officials said Wednesday.

The body of a man from the Bronx was found Wednesday by park workers at about 7:30 A.M. in Swan Lake, a relatively small, calm lake just inside the park at a point near the intersection of West 59th Street and Fifth Avenue, said NYPD chief of detectives Robert Boyce.

The man, whose age was believed to be around 20, was wearing pants but no shirts, added Boyce. The body had been in the water about a week, he said.

Police believe they have the man’s identity based on items found in his pants but wouldn’t release his name until his next of kin was identified.

On Tuesday, a badly decomposed body of a man believed to be between 20 to 30 years-old was also discovered by a park worker in Central Park reservoir. Those remains, which were unclothed, are believed to have been in the water for about a month.

“We don’t believe there is criminality involved,” said Boyce of the two corpses, neither of which had no evidence of trauma. The body found Wednesday had evidence of damage around the eyes from wildlife, likely turtles, he told reporters at a news conference by Swan Lake.

Both bodies were sent to the city medical examiner’s office for autopsy and analysis. Boyce said the dicoveries are uncommon.

“It is unusual in the park, you have to go back two years to have a body found in the water,” explained Boyce.

Serious crime is relatively low in Central Park and although it has experienced an increase of 70 percent so far this year, the base number is small: 17 major felonies this year compared to ten in 2016. There is one homicide this year in the park and two rapes compared to none last year, according to NYPD data.