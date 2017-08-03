A federal appeals court in Manhattan has agreed to stay any retrial of former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver on corruption charges until the Supreme Court acts on a planned petition to further review the case.

The postponement, which had been opposed by the government as a delay tactic, likely will put off any retrial until next year, buying time for the 73-year-old former Albany power broker.

Last month, the Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed Silver’s conviction of doing favors in return for legal referral fees because the jury instructions were wrong, and said that he was entitled to a new trial.

The Second Circuit did find there was sufficient evidence for a properly instructed jury to convict. Silver wants the Supreme Court to reconsider that finding, and bar any retrial if it concludes there was insufficient evidence.

The appeals court on Thursday agreed in a brief order to postpone formally issuing its decision, or mandate, which effectively prevents any retrial from going ahead while Silver pursues Supreme Court review.

“Appellant moves to stay the mandate pending the filing and disposition of a petition for writ of certiorari,” the court said. “The Government opposes the motion. IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that the motion is GRANTED.”

Silver lawyers Steve Molo and Joel Cohen said in a brief statement: “The court recognized the significance of the issues we will be raising in the Supreme Court. It put a halt to the trial court proceedings to allow us to do that.”

The Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to immediately comment.

Check back for updates on this developing story.