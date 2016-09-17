Remains identified as those of a missing Queens flight attendant were found Wednesday on Rikers Island West.
NYPD officials said human remains were discovered at 3:10 p.m. on the Rikers shoreline. Detectives from the 114th Precinct and the medical examiner’s office responded and examined the remains, determining them to be Sierra Shields, 30.
Shields was last seen leaving LaGuardia Airport around noon on Jan. 14 wearing a blue dress. She was due back at the airport for her job as a flight attendant later that day, but never arrived.
According to reports, she had quit her job that day. Police also found her wallet and cellphone at her home on 35th Street in Astoria, Queens.
Shields’ family had rallied to help find her, starting a GoFundMe page, a Facebook page called “Find Sierra Shields” and hashtag, #FindSierraNYC, to support the search efforts.
