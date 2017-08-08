ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is considering a “congestion pricing” plan for his 2018-19 state budget that would impose an added cost for cars including “for-hire vehicles” in New York City to improve air quality and to reduce traffic, an administration official said Tuesday.

“As part of the State of the State (address) we are exploring how to introduce and test different forms of congestion pricing, including potential fees,” the official said. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because Cuomo’s State of the State speech that precedes his budget presentation is still being crafted. The State of the State speech is in January.

A decade ago, former Mayor Michael Bloomberg pushed for congestion pricing in New York City, but was blocked in Albany.

The Assembly, then led by Speaker Sheldon Silver (D-Manhattan), never brought the issue to the floor for a vote. Silver was often at odds with Bloomberg, an independent, but in 2015 he lost his powerful post in a corruption conviction, which he is appealing.

The Assembly is now led by Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx), who works much more closely with Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The Bloomberg proposal would have charged drivers $8 at peak, high-traffic times to enter Manhattan in certain areas. The former New York point person on environmental issues under former President Barack Obama noted that the proposal comes as the administration of President Donald Trump backs away from global warming countermeasures and the city mass transit system needs funding for maintenance and repairs.

“This is potentially a profound environmental victory,” said Judith Enck, a visiting scholar at Elizabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University and the former U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regional administrator. “It’s long been recognized as effective. Having a city the size of New York City doing this would be a fantastic national model.”

Enck called congestion pricing “a very effective tool to reduce air pollution and hopefully provide a massive infusion of cash to fix the mass transit problems in New York City. The only thing I’m nervous about is I don’t want to put all the eggs in the congestion-pricing basket. Because if it doesn’t go, there still has to be additional funding for mass transit and real focus on maintenance.”

There was no immediate comment Tuesday from state legislative leaders.

De Blasio, speaking at a news conference in Brooklyn on Monday where he announced a proposed tax increase for the city’s top earners to pay for subway repairs, said he had not heard about Cuomo’s renewed calls for congestion pricing.

“It’s the first I’m hearing of it. I haven’t seen that previously, so I don’t know what to make of it honestly,” de Blasio said.

With Laura Figueroa