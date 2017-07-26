Authorities were searching late Wednesday night for an inmate at Rikers Island who failed to return from recreational activities, according to the city’s Department of Correction.

The jail facility, located in the East River and home to more than 9,000 inmates, went on lockdown after Rikers staff discovered the inmate was missing at about 7:30 p.m. while doing a head count, officials said.

“This evening, on Rikers Island, it appears an inmate did not return from outdoor recreation,” said department spokesman Peter Thorne.

“A thorough investigation is underway, which includes an active search for this individual in coordination with NYPD,” Thorne said. “Rikers Island facilities have been placed on lockdown and we are talking to anyone who may be involved.”

A source said NYPD aviation and harbor patrol units are assisting in the search.

Information about the inmate, including a name and the reason for being locked up at Rikers was not released.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

An NYPD spokesman declined to comment Wednesday.

A Port Authority spokesman confirmed that it has officers from the LaGuardia command assisting in the search, both on foot and in a search boat in the waters off Rikers.