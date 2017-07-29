Police were using heavy equipment to dig for possible human remains in a Queens park Saturday based on information from an informant who claimed that two victims of the MS-13 gang were buried there, law enforcement sources said.

The digging in Kissena Park began late Friday and was concentrating on one particular spot where NYPD cadaver dogs got a “hit,” although no remains had been found as of early Saturday afternoon, the sources said.

NYPD detectives received “vague, nonspecific information” about the possible bodies, said one of the sources.

Another official said that the informant was someone in custody who claimed bodies were buried in the park and took detectives to one of the locations, where the dogs alerted.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The digging reportedly began at an area in the park at 164th Street and Underhill Avenue. The park is located a few blocks north of the Long Island Expressway and north of Queens College.

So far, the information has not tied the alleged homicides to the May discovery in Queens of the body of a 16-year-old MS-13 member. The teen’s remains were found in Alley Pond Park with over 30 stab wounds.