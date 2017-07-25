The widow of slain NYPD Officer Wenjian Liu gave birth early Tuesday to a baby girl conceived from sperm retrieved and frozen in the hours before his death in December 2014, according to a high ranked law enforcement source.

Pei Xia Chen gave birth early Tuesday to a daughter at New York Presbyterian Hospital, said the official, who asked not to be identified. The baby, named Angelina, is reported to have weighed just under seven pounds.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Liu, 32, and his partner, Rafael Ramos, 40, were assassinated as they sat in a police car in Brooklyn on December 20, 2014. Both were shot by Ismaaiyl Abdullah Brinsley, 28, who later that day committed suicide in a nearby subway station.

Liu and his wife had only been married about three months and were trying to conceive a child when he was shot, the official said. While the mortally wounded Liu was on life support and decisions were being made about possible donation of his organs, his family decided to have some of his sperm and freeze it for later use, the official said.

The official said that Liu’s family had wanted word of the birth of Angelina to first be revealed in an internal department message to the rank and file of the NYPD. But news quickly spread based on information from members of an NYPD widows’ organization — which the New York Post reported the story Tuesday afternoon, the NYPD official said.

Liu family members could not immediately be reached for comment.