St. Patrick's Day parade 2017: See photos
It was a sea of green along Fifth Avenue in Manhattan on Friday, March 17, 2017, as New Yorkers celebrated St. Patrick's Day at the annual parade.
Parade attendees enjoy the St. Patrick's Day parade on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan Friday, March 17, 2017.
Parade attendees enjoy the St. Patrick's Day parade on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan Friday, March 17, 2017.
Parade attendees enjoy the St. Patrick's Day parade on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan Friday, March 17, 2017.
Parade attendees enjoy the St. Patrick's Day parade on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan Friday, March 17, 2017.
Parade attendees get into the spirit of the St. Patrick's Day parade on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan Friday, March 17, 2017.
Parade attendees enjoy the St. Patrick's Day parade on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan Friday, March 17, 2017.
Attendees at the 256th Annual St. Patrick's Day parade on March 17, 2017 in Manhattan.
Attendees at the 256th Annual St. Patrick's Day parade on March 17, 2017 in Manhattan.
NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio attend the 256th Annual St. Patrick's Day parade on March 17, 2017 in Manhattan.
Cardinal Timothy Dolan, left, stands in front of St. Patrick's Cathedral with parade Grand Marshall Michael J. Dowling during the New York City St. Patrick's Day parade Friday, March 17, 2017, in Manhattan.
Members of the NYPD Emerald Society march during the New York City St. Patrick's Day parade Friday, March 17, 2017, in Manhattan.
Young participants with a unit from a police department in Dublin, Ireland, march during the New York City St. Patrick's Day parade Friday, March 17, 2017, in Manhattan.
Members of the Wantagh American Legion Pipe Band march during the New York City St. Patrick's Day parade Friday, March 17, 2017, in Manhattan.
Cardinal Timothy Dolan, center, stands in front of St. Patrick's Cathedral, greeting New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York City Police Commissioner James P. O'Neill and other participants during the New York City St. Patrick's Day parade Friday, March 17, 2017, in Manhattan.
Participants with the Bergen County Pipes and Drums corp march during the New York City St. Patrick's Day parade Friday, March 17, 2017, in Manhattan.
Cardinal Timothy Dolan, standing in front of St. Patrick's Cathedral, greets parade Grand Marshall Michael J. Dowling during the New York City St. Patrick's Day parade Friday, March 17, 2017, in Manhattan.
Cardinal Timothy Dolan stands in front of St. Patrick's Cathedral as he greets participants marching during the New York City St. Patrick's Day parade Friday, March 17, 2017, in Manhattan.
Participants get ready before the kickoff of the New York City St. Patrick's Day parade Friday, March 17, 2017, in Manhattan.
Participants get ready before the start of the New York City St. Patrick's Day parade on Friday, March 17, 2017, in Manhattan.
At right, Grand Marshal Michael J. Dowling, president and chief executive of Northwell Health, gets ready before the St. Patrick's Day Parade on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan Friday, March 17, 2017.
Col. Tricia Groeber, of Bethpage, waits for the start of the St. Patrick's Day parade on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan Friday, March 17, 2017.
Tyrone Irwin, Claire McGurk, Rebecca Doran, Jack Magee, from Belfast, Ireland, get ready to enjoy the St. Patrick's Day parade on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan Friday, March 17, 2017.
Parade attendees get ready to enjoy the St. Patrick's Day parade on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan Friday, March 17, 2017.
Melissa Mcintyre, left, and Emma Pyper are ready for the St. Patrick's Day parade on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan Friday, March 17, 2017.
Members of the NYPD get ready as the St. Patrick's Day parade steps off Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, Friday, March 17, 2017.
