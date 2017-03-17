Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 42° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    New YorkNews

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments
    Parade attendees enjoy the St. Patrick's Day Parade (Credit: John Roca)

    Parade attendees enjoy the St. Patrick's Day Parade on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan Friday, March 17, 2017.

    St. Patrick's Day parade 2017: See photos

    Updated
    By

    It was a sea of green along Fifth Avenue in Manhattan on Friday, March 17, 2017, as New Yorkers celebrated St. Patrick's Day at the annual parade.

    Parade attendees enjoy the St. Patrick's Day parade
    (Credit: John Roca)

    Parade attendees enjoy the St. Patrick's Day parade on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan Friday, March 17, 2017.

    Parade attendees enjoy the St. Patrick's Day parade
    (Credit: John Roca)

    Parade attendees enjoy the St. Patrick's Day parade on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan Friday, March 17, 2017.

    Parade attendees enjoy the St. Patrick's Day parade
    (Credit: John Roca)

    Parade attendees enjoy the St. Patrick's Day parade on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan Friday, March 17, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Parade attendees enjoy the St. Patrick's Day parade
    (Credit: John Roca)

    Parade attendees enjoy the St. Patrick's Day parade on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan Friday, March 17, 2017.

    Parade attendees get into the spirit of the
    (Credit: John Roca)

    Parade attendees get into the spirit of the St. Patrick's Day parade on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan Friday, March 17, 2017.

    Parade attendees enjoy the St. Patrick's Day parade
    (Credit: John Roca)

    Parade attendees enjoy the St. Patrick's Day parade on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan Friday, March 17, 2017.

    Attendees at the 256th Annual St. Patrick's Day
    (Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo)

    Attendees at the 256th Annual St. Patrick's Day parade on March 17, 2017 in Manhattan.

    Attendees at the 256th Annual St. Patrick's Day
    (Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo)

    Attendees at the 256th Annual St. Patrick's Day parade on March 17, 2017 in Manhattan.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill and New York City
    (Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo)

    NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio attend the 256th Annual St. Patrick's Day parade on March 17, 2017 in Manhattan.

    Cardinal Timothy Dolan, left, stands in front of
    (Credit: Craig Ruttle)

    Cardinal Timothy Dolan, left, stands in front of St. Patrick's Cathedral with parade Grand Marshall Michael J. Dowling during the New York City St. Patrick's Day parade Friday, March 17, 2017, in Manhattan.

    Members of the NYPD Emerald Society march during
    (Credit: Craig Ruttle)

    Members of the NYPD Emerald Society march during the New York City St. Patrick's Day parade Friday, March 17, 2017, in Manhattan.

    Young participants with a unit from a police
    (Credit: Craig Ruttle)

    Young participants with a unit from a police department in Dublin, Ireland, march during the New York City St. Patrick's Day parade Friday, March 17, 2017, in Manhattan.

    Members of the Wantagh American Legion Pipe Band
    (Credit: Craig Ruttle)

    Members of the Wantagh American Legion Pipe Band march during the New York City St. Patrick's Day parade Friday, March 17, 2017, in Manhattan.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Cardinal Timothy Dolan, center, stands in front of
    (Credit: Craig Ruttle)

    Cardinal Timothy Dolan, center, stands in front of St. Patrick's Cathedral, greeting New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York City Police Commissioner James P. O'Neill and other participants during the New York City St. Patrick's Day parade Friday, March 17, 2017, in Manhattan.

    Participants with the Bergen County Pipes and Drums
    (Credit: Craig Ruttle)

    Participants with the Bergen County Pipes and Drums corp march during the New York City St. Patrick's Day parade Friday, March 17, 2017, in Manhattan.

    Cardinal Timothy Dolan, standing in front of St.
    (Credit: Craig Ruttle)

    Cardinal Timothy Dolan, standing in front of St. Patrick's Cathedral, greets parade Grand Marshall Michael J. Dowling during the New York City St. Patrick's Day parade Friday, March 17, 2017, in Manhattan.

    Cardinal Timothy Dolan stands in front of St.
    (Credit: Craig Ruttle)

    Cardinal Timothy Dolan stands in front of St. Patrick's Cathedral as he greets participants marching during the New York City St. Patrick's Day parade Friday, March 17, 2017, in Manhattan.

    Participants get ready before the kickoff of the
    (Credit: Craig Ruttle)

    Participants get ready before the kickoff of the New York City St. Patrick's Day parade Friday, March 17, 2017, in Manhattan.

    Participants get ready before the start of the
    (Credit: Craig Ruttle)

    Participants get ready before the start of the New York City St. Patrick's Day parade on Friday, March 17, 2017, in Manhattan.

    At right, Grand Marshal Michael J. Dowling, president
    (Credit: Craig Ruttle)

    At right, Grand Marshal Michael J. Dowling, president and chief executive of Northwell Health, gets ready before the St. Patrick's Day Parade on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan Friday, March 17, 2017.

    Col. Tricia Groeber, of Bethpage, waits for the
    (Credit: John Roca)

    Col. Tricia Groeber, of Bethpage, waits for the start of the St. Patrick's Day parade on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan Friday, March 17, 2017.

    Tyrone Irwin, Claire McGurk, Rebecca Doran, Jack Magee,
    (Credit: John Roca)

    Tyrone Irwin, Claire McGurk, Rebecca Doran, Jack Magee, from Belfast, Ireland, get ready to enjoy the St. Patrick's Day parade on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan Friday, March 17, 2017.

    Parade attendees get ready to enjoy the St.
    (Credit: John Roca)

    Parade attendees get ready to enjoy the St. Patrick's Day parade on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan Friday, March 17, 2017.

    Melissa Mcintyre, left, and Emma Pyper are ready
    (Credit: John Roca)

    Melissa Mcintyre, left, and Emma Pyper are ready for the St. Patrick's Day parade on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan Friday, March 17, 2017.

    Members of the NYPD get ready as the
    (Credit: John Roca)

    Members of the NYPD get ready as the St. Patrick's Day parade steps off Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, Friday, March 17, 2017.

    Get the Newsday Now newsletter!

    The best of Newsday every day in your inbox.

    sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.