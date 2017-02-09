A Staten Island man accused of conspiring to aid the Islamic State and trying to stab an FBI agent during a search of his home faces up to 85 years in prison after pleading guilty to a five-count indictment Thursday in Brooklyn federal court.
Fareed Mumuni, 22, was suspected of plotting an attack using a pressure cooker bomb with co-defendant Munther Omar el-Saleh in 2015. When the FBI visited his home he attacked with a large kitchen knife, trying to stab an agent thru body armor. The agent wasn’t injured.
Mumuni pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Margo Brodie to conspiring and attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, conspiring to assault and assaulting a federal officer, and attempted murder of a federal officer.
Mumuni’s sentencing was scheduled for May 16. His lawyer did not return a call for comment. Co-defendant Saleh is scheduled to enter a guilty plea on Friday.
