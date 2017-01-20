Thousands of women who oppose Donald Trump’s presidency, policies and behavior are gathering near the United Nations Saturday morning in New York City, the prelude to a protest that is expected to spill over into Manhattan’s streets.

Organizers say the demonstration is being held in solidarity with the larger Women’s March on Washington taking place simultaneously in the nation’s capital.

Marches are scheduled in places around the world, including Chicago, South Florida and Tel Aviv.

The rally is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. at Dag Hammarskjold Plaza at East 47th St.

Depending on the size and movement on the crowd, partial street closures could include Second Avenue between 47th and 42nd streets; 42nd Street between Second and Fifth avenues; and Fifth Avenue between West 42nd and West 57th streets, according to the NYPD.

The march is set to end at 55th Street between Sixth Avenue and Madison Avenue at about 4 p.m.

Among women, Trump’s Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, topped Republican Trump by 14 percentage points, according to exit polls crunched by the statistics blog FiveThirtyEight. But he did better than her among white women, winning 53 percent of their vote, according to a CNN analysis.

During the campaign, a decade-old recording depicted Trump boasting about groping women’s genitals without permission, a dozen women accused him of sexual assault and he called Clinton a “nasty woman.”