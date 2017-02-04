Subscribe
    People protest at a rally in front of (Credit: Corey Sipkin)

    People protest at a rally in front of the Stonewall Inn in solidarity with immigrants, asylum seekers, refugees, and the LGBT community on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 in New York. The demonstrators protested the policies of US President Donald Trump.

    Thousands Rally at Stonewall monument to protest Trump’s executive orders


    Thousands of New Yorkers concerned about President Donald Trump’s executive orders gathered outside the Stonewall National Monument in the West Village for a rally Saturday afternoon.

    People protest at a rally in front of the Stonewall Inn in solidarity with immigrants, asylum seekers, refugees, and the LGBT community on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 in New York. The demonstrators protested the policies of US President Donald Trump.

    Robin Rosser age 55, Brooklyn. participates at a rally in front of the Stonewall Inn in solidarity with immigrants, asylum seekers, refugees, and the LGBT community on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 in New York.

    People protest at a rally in front of the Stonewall Inn in solidarity with immigrants, asylum seekers, refugees, and the LGBT community on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 in New York.

    People hold signs and flags at a rally in front of the Stonewall Inn in solidarity with immigrants, asylum seekers, refugees, and the LGBT on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 in New York. The demonstrators protested the policies of US President Donald Trump.

    US Senator Charles Schumer speaks at a rally
    (Credit: Corey Sipkin)

    US Senator Charles Schumer speaks at a rally in front of the Stonewall Inn in solidarity with immigrants, asylum seekers, refugees, and the LGBT on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 in New York.

