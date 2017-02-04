Thousands Rally at Stonewall monument to protest Trump’s executive orders
Thousands of New Yorkers concerned about President Donald Trump’s executive orders gathered outside the Stonewall National Monument in the West Village for a rally Saturday afternoon.
People protest at a rally in front of the Stonewall Inn in solidarity with immigrants, asylum seekers, refugees, and the LGBT community on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 in New York. The demonstrators protested the policies of US President Donald Trump.
US Senator Charles Schumer speaks at a rally in front of the Stonewall Inn in solidarity with immigrants, asylum seekers, refugees, and the LGBT on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 in New York.
