This story was reported by Matthew Chayes, Anthony M. DeStefano, Lisa Irizarry, Robert E. Kessler, Pervaiz Shallwani and Rachel Uda.

A Bronx military veteran with a history of DWI convictions was arrested Thursday after officials said he drove into Times Square, killing one person and injuring 22 others.

At a news conference, NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill identified the driver as Richard Rojas, 26, of the Bronx, and said he has a few arrests, including two for DWI.

He said investigators are continuing to look into Rojas’ background, but added “there is no indication this incident was terrorism related.” Rojas was arrested at the scene, he said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the driver is a “United States citizen and former member of the armed forces with the United States Navy.”

De Blasio added that the fatality was a young woman. He didn’t identify her, but offered prayers for her family and the other 22 people injured.

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Four of the injured were critical, but they were not likely to become fatalities, he said.

“We’re very hopeful...that they will survive,” Nigro said.

Three of the injured were in serious condition, and 15 received less serious injuries, he said.

O’Neill said the crash occurred just before noon Thursday, when a 2009 Honda Accord rounded the sidewalk, then drove at a high rate of speed from 42nd Street to 45th Street, “striking a number of pedestrians along the way.”

The vehicle came to a stop when it collided with a metal stanchion, he said.

Sources said Rojas had two previous DWI arrests — in one case, he was going 90 mph in a 50 mph zone, they said. Authorities were working to determine if he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

A senior law enforcement official, who had reviewed footage of the incident from surveillance cameras located throughout Times Square, said the car could be seen turning the wrong way down Seventh Avenue at 42nd Street and driving three blocks north before crashing into a utility pole at 45th Street.

Sources said Rojas tried to strike an officer as he was being arrested Thursday. The NYPD said it appeared to be an isolated incident.

Videos from the scene shows a maroon sedan at rest with two of its wheels in the air, on top of short steel poles. The vehicle’s hood is flipped up, and it has severe front-end damage, the videos show.

A man who said he saw the crash said the driver “just went and started plowing people over. People were screaming. They were just yelling.”

Another man who said he witnessed the aftermath described a scene of “chaos” to WABC-TV/Channel 7.

He said the pedestrians who were struck were “badly injured. Most of them had blood coming from their head. Most of the people were unconscious, couldn’t get up afterwards.”

The witness said after the crash that the driver, who he said was shirtless, got out of his car and ran across Seventh Avenue.

“That’s when he was tackled by a bunch of police officers,” the witness said.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo also was at the scene, and issued a statement: “Today’s events at Times Square were nothing short of horrific. I was briefed at the scene by Commissioner O’Neill and saw firsthand the professionalism and diligence of New York’s first responders. As facts continue to emerge, my heart goes out to the victims of this terrible tragedy, as well as their families.”

An FBI spokesperson in New York said agents were responding to the scene, and the bureau had no further information at this time.

A woman who was in Times Square during the crash told CBS New York that she rushed to the area when she heard the crash. “We rushed over here and we saw that the car was up on its side and there was smoke and flames coming out of the top of the roof,” she said. She and others were ushered away from the scene by police soon after.

James Knudsen, 52, of Long Island City, said he was about to leave work for lunch with a co-worker when someone ran up to him and showed him a feed of the incident on their phone before Knudsen and his companion went out of the building.

Outside, people were running around and screaming as police tried to control the crowd, Knudsen said.

Knudsen, a lighting director for event space at the Marriott Marquis Times Square at 45th Street and Broadway, said he immediately thought that because it’s Times Square, it must be another terrorist attack like the one in France.

Asked what he was thinking when he heard the story, Knudsen said he was still not afraid of what might happen next.

“I’ve worked in Times Square for over 20 years, so I’m not too rattled by it,” he said.