A speeding vehicle drove into Times Square on Thursday, striking multiple pedestrians on a sidewalk, according to officials and multiple reports.
Here’s what we know and don’t know as the story develops:
WHAT WE KNOW
- Police said 22 victims were sent to the hospital. Three injuries were serious but not critical. The rest of the injuries were not serious.
- An young woman is dead, officials said at a news conference.
- The driver, Rich Rojas, 26, of the Bronx, had two prior DWI arrests, police said. Detectives were reviewing his other criminal history.
- Rojas hit 23 pedestrians between 42nd Street and 45th Street before his car came to rest at the northwest corner of 45th Street.
- Police said that officials are leaning toward this being a case of drunken driving.
- Police believe this was an isolated incident and not connected to terrorism.
- Rojas is in custody, the NYPD said.
- Cops have closed off the streets between 47th and 43rd.
- The subway entrances and exits at Broadway and 45th Street, Times Square-42nd Street, and Broadway & 43rd Street are closed.
- Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio are at the scene.
- The mayor joined police and fire officials at a news conference at 42nd Street and 7th Avenue.
WHAT WE DON’T KNOW
- The identity of the person who has died.
- How long the area will be cordoned off.
- How long the subway entrances at Times Square will be closed.
