A speeding vehicle drove into Times Square on Thursday, striking multiple pedestrians on a sidewalk, according to officials and multiple reports.

Here’s what we know and don’t know as the story develops:

WHAT WE KNOW

  • Police said 22 victims were sent to the hospital. Three injuries were serious but not critical. The rest of the injuries were not serious.
  • An young woman is dead, officials said at a news conference.
  • The driver, Rich Rojas, 26, of the Bronx, had two prior DWI arrests, police said. Detectives were reviewing his other criminal history.
  • Rojas hit 23 pedestrians between 42nd Street and 45th Street before his car came to rest at the northwest corner of 45th Street.
  • Police said that officials are leaning toward this being a case of drunken driving.
  • Police believe this was an isolated incident and not connected to terrorism.
  • Rojas is in custody, the NYPD said.
  • Cops have closed off the streets between 47th and 43rd.
  • The subway entrances and exits at Broadway and 45th Street, Times Square-42nd Street, and Broadway & 43rd Street are closed.
  • Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio are at the scene.
  • The mayor joined police and fire officials at a news conference at 42nd Street and 7th Avenue.

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW

  • The identity of the person who has died.
  • How long the area will be cordoned off.
  • How long the subway entrances at Times Square will be closed.
