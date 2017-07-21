A derailment at Brighton Beach snarled transit service during Friday morning’s commute, the MTA said.
The second set of wheels on a southbound Q train came off the rails around 8:55 a.m., MTA spokesman Kevin Ortiz said. There were no injuries. Riders were removed from the car via a reach train, he said.
B trains are currently suspended from Bedford Park Boulevard to Brighton Beach in both directions, according to the MTA.
Commuters can expect delays on the B and Q line, which is running along the N line from Atlantic Avenue Barclays Center station to the Coney Island Sitwell Avenue station.
Signal issues at the 42nd Street-Bryant Park station also caused delays on the F and M line, the agency said.
