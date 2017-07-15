Two trains headed into Penn Station became disabled Saturday because of power problems, Amtrak officials said.

Around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, an Amtrak train from Miami headed to New York City with 165 passengers became disabled just west of Penn Station in one of the Hudson River tunnels. Amtrak sent a second train out to the train, but the rescue train also became disabled. Then, around 1:03 p.m., a third train was sent to rescue both stuck trains.

Amtrak officials said the trains stopped because there were electrical issues with power in the overhead wires.

No one was injured during the incident and the overhead power was restored. However, the disabled trains resulted in delays on other trains between New York and New Jersey.

Later Saturday around 4:35 p.m., a New Jersey Transit train became disabled at the same location as the earlier incidents because of overhead power issues. A second train came at 5:05 p.m. to rescue the NJ Transit train. There were no injuries reported, and power was again restored, an Amtrak spokesman said.

“Amtrak engineering forces remain on scene monitoring the area and are working to determine the root cause of the overhead power issue,” Amtrak spokesman Mike Tolbert said in a statement Saturday evening.