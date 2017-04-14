Amtrak police have placed two people into custody for disobeying orders at Penn Station, the MTA said in a tweet Friday evening.
A Taser was used on one person during the incident, the MTA said.
The NYPD also said in a tweet that reports of shots fired at Penn Station and the surrounding area were unfounded.
On social media, there were numerous reports of chaos and panic at the station. One video tweeted by an employee of WNBC-TV showed people running and screaming at Penn Station, and others crouching and huddling together on the floor.
In a tweet, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio reiterated that no shots were fired at the train station.
“FDNY is on scene treating injuries that were sustained during panic,” he said.
